A Lindale man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection to the death of a Longview man during a robbery. Twenty-five-year-old Jared Anthony Freelen pleaded guilty in Gregg County to the murder of LaDarius Breon Dockins-Bell. Also charged in the case is 31-year-old Hannah Leigh McCartney, also of Lindale. Her trial is slated for May 17.