Lindale Man Sentenced For Child Porn Violations

The Eastern District of Texas sentenced a Lindale man to federal prison for child pornography violations.

Michael James Quam, 29, pleaded guilty on July 20, 2022, to possessing or accessing child pornography and was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to information presented in court, on March 5, 2020, a law enforcement official was working undercover, connected to a social media sharing group. A user in the group, later identified as Quam, posted a link to a “cloud storage” provider that led to a folder providing access to files containing videos containing child pornography. Quam admitted that he knew the folder included videos of child pornography when he posted the link to the group. A federal grand jury indicted Quam on March 17, 2022, and charged him with federal violations.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), along with Project Safe Childhood Marshals, federal, state, and local resources, lead the effort to locate better, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson prosecuted it.