Lion Football Adds Two Regionally Televised Games

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team will be featured in two regionally televised games in the 2019 season as part of a new partnership between Nexstar Media Group, Inc., and the Lone Star Conference.

The Lions’ two televised games through this partnership are the October 26 Homecoming game against Western New Mexico, and the November 16 season finale at Angelo State. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. on those dates.

The addition of these games to the broadcast schedule will give the Lions four televised games in the 2019 season. On Tuesday, the Division II Football Showcase lineup was announced by the NCAA<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__lionathletics.com_news_2019_8_27_lions-2Dto-2Dbe-2Dfeatured-2Don-2Despn3-2Dtwice-2Din-2D2019-2Das-2Dpart-2Dof-2Ddivision-2Dii-2Dfootball-2Dshowcase.aspx&d=DwIGaQ&c=oqyuZuih6ykib6aKiBq22_bich4AVfYGoLertJN0bEc&r=Q0B2uW5SIgseSiyNneIV3CFBHxJBRVJ1NRskHCyuhSTqIjHHGp_GXiqQP-iLpW2f&m=7gZXpbs2S4Ps8vtdiYYFvfdvi35739EsRCw-6snXmqk&s=trBDmPenLDMK3PUeu-Df62AOcpjUG-6pm7OHz4pMq1I&e= >, with two Lion games nationally televised on ESPN3. Those games are the October 12 home game vs. Midwestern State, and the November 2 road game at West Texas A&M.

The Nexstar/LSC games will air via live television broadcast and/or streaming online video exclusively on network-affiliated stations and/or websites owned by Nexstar and select broadcast partners including: KTAB (Abilene), KASY (Albuquerque), KCPN (Amarillo), KBVO (Austin), KVEO (Brownsville), KTSM (El Paso), KLBK (Lubbock), KMID (Midland/Odessa), KSAN (San Angelo), KTPN (Tyler), KWKT (Waco) and KJBO (Wichita Falls). The television and/or online streaming programming schedule is specific to each station, please see the table below for air-dates/times and more information.

The planned programming line-up reflects Nexstar’s ongoing commitment to delivering unprecedented game-day experiences and coverage of the best local gridiron matchups directly to the homes of local viewers and football fans throughout Texas and beyond.

“We are excited to collaborate with Nexstar and KXAN-TV to create this new media partnership. This agreement is going to provide great exposure for the newly expanded Lone Star Conference and allow us to highlight many of our great football programs and student-athletes this fall,” said LSC Commissioner Jay Poerner.

Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN-TV, “Nexstar and our local stations are thrilled to team up with the Lone Star Conference to deliver unprecedented viewing experiences of these thrilling games to local college football fans throughout the great state of Texas. We look forward to bringing more local sports to viewers with live game-day coverage of NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference football this season, which will be televised and live-streamed exclusively on Nexstar stations and station websites, in addition to select broadcast partners.”