Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Roper & White
Young Title Company Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Mark Patrick Header 2020

Live Nativity At Providence Baptist Church In Paris

Providence Baptist Church

Providence Baptist Church of Paris, which had to cancel last week’s Living Nativity last Saturday because of the heavy rain, has rescheduled it for this Saturday evening. The drive – thru nativity will be held from from 6:30-8:30. Angels, wise men, shepherds and live animals and of course Jesus, Mary and Joseph are included. Providence Baptist Church is 3 miles from the loop on FM 195.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     