Live Nativity At Providence Baptist Church In Paris

Providence Baptist Church of Paris, which had to cancel last week’s Living Nativity last Saturday because of the heavy rain, has rescheduled it for this Saturday evening. The drive – thru nativity will be held from from 6:30-8:30. Angels, wise men, shepherds and live animals and of course Jesus, Mary and Joseph are included. Providence Baptist Church is 3 miles from the loop on FM 195.
