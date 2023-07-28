Livingston’s Back-to-School Sleepover At Maxey House In Parks

Paris, Texas –– Livingston the Lion, a stuffed animal from the late 1800s, is hosting a back-to-school sleepover for your child’s stuffed animal, doll, or action figure on the night of Friday, August 11th at the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site. Staff will be supervising your stuffed animals and taking pictures of all the fun they will be having!

Space is limited! The event is free and pre-registration is required. The event starts from 5:30 to 6:00 pm Friday with drop-off, story time, snack, and goodbyes. On Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, we invite everyone to spend some time at the Maxey House for toy pickup and games. And one lucky toy owner will win a Livingston the Lion toy to take home! Register at bit.ly/sbmh-livingston, and get more information on the Maxey House website or Facebook page.

WHO: Kids of all ages and their toys

WHAT: Livingston’s Back-to-School Sleepover

WHEN: Begins Friday August, 11th at 5:30 PM | Ends Saturday August 12th at 3:00 PM

WHERE: Sam Bell Maxey House, 812 South Church St, Paris, TX 75460

The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. Senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966 and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use. For more information visit www.visitsbmh.com.