Local Authors Gather In Paris For Christian Book Event

Maranatha BookFest comes to NorthEast Texas!

Readers of Christian fiction and non-fiction will have the opportunity to meet several local authors at the Maranatha BookFest coming Saturday, November 6, in Paris! The day-long event will be at the Christian Fellowship Church in Paris (cfParis), located at 3410 Main Street.

The Maranatha BookFest originated in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2014. It’s an event to get Christian readers together with Christian authors who write stories that are safe to read, free from cursing or on-scene intimacies. The event travels around, and this one is coming to Paris.

Several local Christian authors from around the Northeast Texas/Southwest Oklahoma area and a few from further away will welcome readers of their sweet and clean fiction and non-fiction books for the day. There will be morning and afternoon sessions with speakers and author panels.

Included is a catered lunch in the readers’ twenty-dollar ($20) registration fee, but after lunch (1:30 pm), they do not require registration, and admission is accessible to the public.

Several genres, including historical and contemporary romance, mystery, suspense, thrillers, fantasy, poetry, military war stories based on actual events, devotionals, non-fiction, stories for mid-grade and young adults, and children’s picture books! Something for all ages!

Authors signing their books include Pam Kumpe of Texarkana, Karen Gammons of Hooks, Brandon of Greenville, Lauren Jan Craft of Dallas, Teresa Carey of De Kalb, Terry Overton of Laguna Vista, and Caryl McAdoo of Clarksville, with almost a hundred titles among them.

An encourager who loves to laugh, Pam Kumpe enjoys reading and writing what she lives and sees. Speaking during the morning session, she loves to take folks on road trips of the heart with her storytelling and challenges everyone to make a difference in these troubled days in which we live. In addition, Pam writes mysteries, ministry books, and children and volunteers to make a difference in her community.

Best-selling hybrid author Caryl McAdoo pens mostly historical romance family sagas that include upwards to ten novels with “Companion Books” that are stories with the same families’ ancestors and descendants and wagon trail tales. Her sixty-one titles span contemporary Christian romance to Biblical fiction. She also writes historical romantic mysteries, a few non-fiction, and for mid-grade and young adults. She’ll share during the afternoon session.

