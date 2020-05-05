Local Business Awards Scholarship to NLHS Valedictorian

NLISD Press Release

North Lamar High School valedictorian Symphony Hill, center, was recently awarded the Jett Jones Scholarship by Hunter and Ryan Jones of RPM Staffing Professionals, Inc. The scholarship, in memory of their child Jett Jones, is awarded each year to a deserving graduate in Lamar County.

Hill will be attending Texas A&M Commerce in the fall to major in nursing. After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, she plans to get her Doctorate in Nurse Anesthesia.

North Lamar ISD appreciates businesses like RPM Staffing who invest in the dreams of its graduates.