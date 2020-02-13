Local Businesses Recognized By North Lamar ISD

Campuses show appreciation of business support

Through the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Business Recognition program, North Lamar principals had the opportunity to thank local businesses for supporting their schools.

North Lamar High School Principal Clay Scarborough recognized Paul Allen, president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, for giving students the opportunity to explore businesses and showing them the skills necessary for jobs in Lamar County.

Aaron Parker Elementary Principal Kristen Hughes thanked Powderly Dairy Queen owners Becky and Gary Nash and manager Vickie Foster for offering incentives to students who excel in academics or other set goals.

Higgins Elementary Principal Lori Malone thanked veterinarian and owner of Paris Veterinary Clinic Amy Hughes, Lauren, and Chance Woodard, owners of Southern Pro Landscaping and Light Blond, Dustin Broadway with iamBroadway and Tracy Craig with Paris Kids Clinic. All have been instrumental in supporting students and programs at her campus.