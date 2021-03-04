Local businesses Support Lamar Schools Co-op Program

High school students in Lamar County are learning life-long lessons through a program offered by the Texas Workforce Commission through the Lamar County Shared Services Arrangement.

Students are taught a state-based curriculum in preparing them for the workforce that includes job skills, problem-solving skills, team building, and money management. Local businesses then hire them for part-time positions giving them extra responsibilities on top of their school load.

LCSSA serves North Lamar ISD (fiscal agent), Chisum ISD, and Prairiland ISD, providing a full continuum of services for students with learning and physical disabilities. The work program gives students a sense of independence and self-worth. Many secure jobs independently, while others place themselves as a part of the school’s co-op program.

“We would like to commend our students on a job well done, our community for supporting the youth of Lamar County, and the Texas Workforce Commission for working very closely with our county schools. They are supporting our students through their local programs,” said LCSSA Transition Coordinator Glynese McNabb.

In addition to the Texas Workforce Commission, other local businesses that support these students include Exum Plumbing, Dollar General, Belk Department Store, J&C Horses, Brookshire’s, TaMolly’s of Paris, and South Main Iron.

North Lamar ISD will highlight students and the community businesses on North Lamar’s Facebook and Instagram pages.