The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a LOCAL CLEAR ALERT for Deanna Hays of Refugio, who was last seen on Interstate Highway 30 East in Mount Vernon THursday at about 5:25pm. Hays is a 51-year-old white woman with blond hair and green eyes. Officials said she is 5’6″ and weighs 172 pounds. She is listed as being in imminent danger by Texas DPS. A red 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer has been listed as vehicle of interest for the alert.