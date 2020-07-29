Local Company Recognized

Local SERVPRO Franchise Recognized for Outstanding Performance at Company’s First “Virtual” Convention

Health concerns dictated the online approach to SERVPRO’s 51st annual gathering and delivered the highest registration numbers in event history.

Powderly, TX (Grassroots Newswire) July 29, 2020 – During SERVPRO’s 51st Annual Convention – the company’s first “virtual” Convention – top company representatives recognized the extraordinary performance of SERVPRO of Paris with the MILLIONAIRE’S Silver award. Originally scheduled for July 5-9 in Boston, they reformatted due to restrictions and concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The online event kicked off with a live Opening Night Reception on July 6. It wrapped up with a live Awards Show on July 9, when Mike Viehe, Jr. & Brigitte Viehe of SERVPRO of Paris and other high-performing franchisees were recognized.

“It has been a challenging year for our business because we had to balance delivering the world-class service that SERVPRO is known for with taking extra precautions to protect the health and well-being of both our team and our clients,” said Mike Viehe, Jr., SERVPRO of Paris owner. “Working in an uncharted environment, our team and SERVPRO franchises across the country, responded with professionalism and compassion to serve our communities when they needed us. I’m enormously proud of our success this year, and proud, as always, to be a SERVPRO franchise owner.”

While this year’s Convention was “unconventional,” it attracted a record-breaking number of registrations for franchises, owners, and teammates. The franchise employee participation saw the most significant increase over previous years’ gatherings. Convention organizers presented 34 pre-recorded workshops and five live workshops during the actual Convention week but made that content available to registered “attendees” for two full weeks. During that time, convention organizers tallied nearly 39,500 workshop views, and a total of 3,000 individual viewers tuned in for one or more of the General Sessions. Keynote Speaker Kevin Brown attracted 1,800 concurrent viewers for his presentation alone.

“It’s clear that this year’s online format made it possible for employees and teams to participate in workshops and sessions when they might not normally travel to the convention,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. “This is a lesson learned and an unexpected benefit coming from a tragic and trying time. We will certainly be looking at ways to offer content for teams at home during future conventions. I offer my congratulations and thanks to the diverse group of dedicated franchise owners and their teams who help make SERVPRO an industry leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services and mold mitigation and remediation year after year.”

SERVPRO’s professional services network now includes more than 1,800 individually owned and operated franchises across the U.S. and Canada. SERVPRO’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative tools, ongoing training, and an ever-evolving business framework provides its franchisees with a roadmap for success. For more information about SERVPRO of Paris, an award-winning member of SERVPRO’s team of dedicated disaster remediation professionals, please contact Mike Viehe, Jr. at (903) 784-2700 or bviehe@servproparis.com or visit www.SERVPRO.com.

About SERVPRO

They founded SERVPRO in 1967. , the SERVPRO franchise system is a leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services and mold mitigation and remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,800 individually owned and operated Franchises responds to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. Providing coverage in the United States and Canada, the SERVPRO System has established relationships with major insurance companies and commercial clients and individual homeowners.