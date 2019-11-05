Local Election Results

Texans turned out to vote Tuesday to decide on a handful of amendments on the Texas Constitution ballot. It contained ten issues and all but one passed. You can read more here.

Cumby Mayor Doug Simmerman won

Cumby ISD bond election failed 192 to 183.

North Hopkins ISD Board resulted in Charlie Vaughn, Sherry Smiddy, and Vicki Ferrell winning seats on the school board.

Sulphur Springs’ EDC vote passed 909 to 264. The proposition designates $200,000 per year for 20 years in EDC money for construction and maintenance improvements at Pacific Park as well as toward a new Senior Citizens Center.

Mt Pleasant Council will have a runoff election for Place 5 between Henry Chappell and Chaz Curtis with a date to be determined. Galen Adams won Place 3 for the city council.