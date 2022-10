The North Lamar, Paris and Sulphur Springs High School bands have qualified at the UIL State Band Tournament in San Antonio at the Alamodome. All three school will perform next Wednesday November 9 . North Lamar will play at 9am and Paris will play at 2pm. Sulphur Springs will perform at 10:45. Finalists will compete on Wednesday evening, beginning at 7pm and winners will be announced at 945pm.