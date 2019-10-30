Local ISD’s Public Hearing Notice

Miller Grove, Saltillo, Sulphur Bluff ISD’s Public Hearing Notice

Miller Grove ISD will conduct a public meeting on Tuesday (Nov 19) at 6:00 pm in the High School Library to review and discuss the 2019 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) rating. The fiscal year of 2017-’18 is the base for this year’s rank of Superior.

Saltillo ISD will conduct a public meeting on Thursday (Nov 21) at 6:00 pm in the Superintendent’s office to review and discuss the 2019 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) rating. The fiscal year of 2017-’18 is the base for this year’s rank of Superior.

Sulphur Bluff ISD will conduct a public meeting on Thursday (Nov 21) at 6:00 pm in the Boardroom to review and discuss the 2019 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) rating. The fiscal year of 2017-’18 is the base for this year’s rank of Superior.