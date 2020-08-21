Local Parents Want Safety Improvements On US 271

(L-R) Abigall Stroh, Austin Stroh, Gabe Dyer, Michelle Stroh, Corbin Stroh

On Wednesday, June 3, a tragic accident occurred on US 271 between Mt Pleasant and Pittsburg north of the county line. A driver lost control in rainy conditions, and the head-on crash killed both drivers, including Austin Strohs’ wife Michelle, and his oldest son Gabe Dyer. It left Austin in a wheelchair and seriously injured his daughter Abigail and son Corbin. Michelle’s parents, Gene and Linda Baxter, are now trying to bring attention to how US 271 needs some safety dividers to stop the 251 accidents since 2010. With TxDOT in Atlanta, Marcus Sandifer says there are no plans for concrete barriers for the highway. There is a widening project in Upshur County. The Baxters continue their quest to make the highway that Gene says is like a high-speed city street, safer. If you agree, you should contact your local officials.