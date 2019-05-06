Local Sports Update for Monday May 6th

The North Lamar Panthers baseball season ends Saturday in Kennedale. After winning game 1 in 9 innings, North Lamar lost game 2 by a 10-9 score. The Panthers had a 3 run lead in the 7th before Spring Hill scores 4 runs to win. Spring Hill then went on to win game three 8-4 to win the series.

The Mt Pleasant Lady Tiger were swept by Joshua 9-3 on Friday, and 11-9, Saturday, in a game 2 thriller of the Area round of the softball playoffs in Royse City. That ends Mt Pleasant’s season.

Meanwhile, the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs had a game 2 thriller of their own, coming back from 2 runs down, to defeat Redwater 6-4, and take their Area round series. They will now face White Oak in a best of 3 series in the Regional Quarterfinals at Letourneau. Game 1 is Friday at 6pm. Game 2 is Saturday at 2pm with game 3 to follow, if necessary.

The Rivercrest Rebels defeated North Hopkins on Friday to advance. It’s the first playoff series win in the School history. They will play Harleton Friday at Chisum at 5pm and 7pm. Game 3 would be Saturday at 2 if needed. Also at Chisum.

Regional quarterfinal softball:

NL will play Bullard at Rockwall High School for all three games of their series.

Thursday and Friday will be at 6pm while Saturday will be at 2pm if necessary

Frisco Roughriders’ Charles Leblanc continued his electric start to the season on Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in an 8-6 loss to the Springfield Cardinals. Leblanc collected his third consecutive multi-hit game Sunday, pushing his hitting streak to 11 games.

The Dallas Stars fell to St. Louis 4-1 at home Sunday. Game 7 will be Tuesday night in St. Louis.

And the Rangers took 2 out of 3 from Toronto over the weekend after a 10-2 win Sunday afternoon. Texas is off today before starting a road trip in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Rougned Odor and Asdrubal Cabrera each homered and combined for seven RBIs, and the Texas Rangers rolled past the Toronto Blue Jays 10-2 on Sunday. The Rangers are off today while they head to Pittsburgh for a 2 game series starting Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Sunday that he will not accompany his team to celebrate its World Series title at the White House on Thursday. In a statement in Spanish Cora cited the fact that Puerto Rico still has not recovered from Hurricane Maria in 2017 for his decision. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts also announced Sunday that he would not be attending the White House visit, joining Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rafael Devers among the players who have said they will skip the trip.

In the NBA, Toronto beat Philadelphia 101-96. Series tied 2-2. And, Denver beat Portland 116-112. That series is tied at 2-2.

Maximum Security led all the way in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, only to become the first winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history. After a long wait, 65-1 shot Country House was declared the winner. Country House finished second in the slop before an objection was raised, causing a lengthy delay while stewards repeatedly reviewed several angles of video footage, before he was elevated into the winner’s circle. The stunning outcome gave Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott his first Derby victory at age 65.\