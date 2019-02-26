Local Sports Update For Tuesday Feb. 26

Tonight on 101.9 KBUS, the No. 21 ranked Paris Wildcats play 14th ranked Spring Hill Panthers in Wills Point. Tipoff for that game is at 7:00 pm. The winner will advance to the regional tournament in Commerce this weekend.

North Hopkins Panther Boys Basketball has been activated back into playoffs today due to a Clarksville UIL eligibility issue. Clarksville had defeated North Hopkins last Friday in Mount Vernon in overtime, but Monday Clarksville has withdrawn due to the UIL issue. North Hopkins ISD is excited to be reactivated into playoffs and will play Big Sandy tonight at 7:00 pm.

A reminder, the Chapel Hill Lady Devils will be in San Antonio Thursday, where they will face the Wall Lady Hawks (32-1) at 1:30 pm in the State Semi-finals. You can hear the game on STAR 96.9

On the diamond last night, the Paris Wildcats struck out 15 batters and only allowed one hit in a 17-1 defeat over Idabel. Paris is 5-1 on the season.

The North Lamar Panthers fell on the road at Sulphur Springs 10-4.

Luka Doncic had another triple-double last night for the Mavericks but it wasn’t enough as they lost to the Clippers 121-112. Luka finished with 28 points 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the game. Dallas will be at home Wednesday to host Indiana. And the Dallas Stars continue their road trip tonight in Las Vegas.

The AP College basketball poll is out and Gonzaga comes in at No. 1. Virginia, Duke, Kentucky, and North Carolina are 2,3,4 & 5. Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan, and Marquette round out the Top 10. Texas Tech is at No. 11.

Authorities say New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited a Florida massage parlor for sex acts on the morning of the AFC Championship Game, which he attended in Kansas City later that day. According to documents released by the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office on Monday, it was the second visit by Kraft to the parlor in less than 24 hours. The documents say Kraft arrived at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in a chauffeured 2015 blue Bentley at 11:00 am. on Jan. 20. He was videotaped receiving sex from a woman at the spa in Jupiter. Officials say he gave her a $100 bill and another bill before leaving at 11:15 am.

The Baltimore Ravens informed Michael Crabtree that they are releasing the veteran wide receiver after one disappointing season. Crabtree, 31, was scheduled to receive a $2.5-million roster bonus next month and earn $7.5-million in 2019 after leading the NFL with eight dropped passes last season. Baltimore will free up $4.667 million in salary-cap room by parting ways with Crabtree.

Mike Minor is at the top of the Texas Rangers rotation at spring training, and likely will be on the mound for the opener March 28 against the Cubs. It would be his first Opening Day start. The Rangers won their first Spring training game yesterday by beating Cleveland 11-5.