Local Sports Update for Wednesday May 8th

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team moved up two spots on the team leaderboard before lightning halted play in the latter stages of the second round of the NCAA Division II West Regional tournament at Amarillo Country Club on Tuesday.

The Lion contingent completed 12 to 15 holes of action before the second extended lightning delay of the day ended play. Players who did not complete rounds Tuesday will resume play at 9 a.m. today, then start their third round of action shortly thereafter.

Franklin Rollin put together an impressive night for the Frisco RoughRiders Tuesday, but Springfield prevailed 9-2 in the series finale. Rollin finished 2-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk, providing the lone runs of the night for the RoughRiders. Rehabber Ronald Guzmán went 0-for-4 in the fourth game of his rehab assignment.

The Dallas Stars fell 2-1 in double OT in game 7 of their semifinal series with the Blues. Ben Bishop showed why he is in the running for goalie of the year as he stopped 52 shots in the loss. Mats Zuccarello scored the lone goal for Dallas.

The Rangers lost to Pittsburgh last night 5-4. All 4 RBI’s for Texas came off the bat of Hunter Pence. Including this at bat. Those two teams will finish their series today on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 11am. First pitch at 11:35.

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs face White Oak in a best of 3 series in the Regional Quarterfinals at Letourneau University. Game 1 is Friday at 6pm. Game 2 is Saturday at 2pm with game 3 to follow, if necessary. All games can be heard on STAR 96.9 and online at easttexasradio.com

The Rivercrest Lady Rebels will take on Harleton in their quarter-final round. They will play a one game series Friday night at 6pm at Longview.

In playoff baseball, it’s the Area round, and, the Mt Vernon Tigers will take on White Oak in a best of 3 series starting Friday morning at 11am. Game 2 will follow at 2pm. Game 3 would be Saturday night at 8pm. All games will be at Grand Saline. They will be broadcast on KLAKE 97.7 and online at easttexasradio.com

Meanwhile, the Rebels of Rivercrest will face Harleton, in a 3 game series starting Friday at Chisum at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Game 3 would be Saturday at 2pm, if necessary, also at Chisum.

DeMarcus Ware, the Cowboys all-time leader in sacks, would like to join the Cowboys in a consultant role this season, similar to the one he had a year ago with Denver. Ware and the Cowboys spoke about the possibility of a role last year as well, and coach Jason Garrett said he would be open to Ware being around more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul suffered a potentially season-ending fractured neck in a single-car crash last week in South Florida.. Pierre-Paul, 30, will likely need surgery. He will be visiting with neck specialists at some point this week to get their opinions, with the hope that a portion of this season can be saved.

Country House, the longshot who was awarded victory in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby following the disqualification of first-finishing Maximum Security, will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May 18 in Baltimore, ending any shot of a third Triple Crown in five years. Trainer Bill Mott told the Daily Racing Form Tuesday that Country House had developed a cough and was “acting like he’s going to get sick.”