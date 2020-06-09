Local State of Disaster Extended For Lamar County

EXTENDING ORDER

DECLARING A LOCAL STATE OF DISASTER FOR LAMAR COUNTY, TEXAS

WHEREAS, in December 2019, a novel coronavirus, now designated COVID-19, was detected in Wuhan, China; and

WHEREAS, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and can range from mild to severe illness; and

WHEREAS, on January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization Director general declared the outbreak of COVID-19, as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, advising counties to prepare for the containment, detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention of onward spread of the disease; and

WHEREAS, on March 5, 2020, the World Health Organization Director General urged aggressive preparedness and activation of emergency plans to aggressively change the trajectory of this epidemic; and

WHEREAS, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring the growing number of COVID-19 cases that have spread into the United States; and

WHEREAS, over 1,600 cases of COVID-19 and over 40 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the United States; and

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, Texas Governor Greg Abbott reported a total of 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State of Texas; and

WHEREAS, the COVID-19 virus spreads between people who are in close contact with one another through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes; and

WHEREAS, large gatherings of unidentifiable individuals without necessary mitigation for the spread of infection may pose a risk for the spread of infectious disease; and

WHEREAS, the continued worldwide spread of COVID-19 presents an imminent threat of widespread illness, which requires emergency action; and

WHEREAS, Texas Government Code Chapter 418, Section 418.108 authorizes the County Judge of Lamar County to declare a local state of disaster, and exercise the powers granted therein on an appropriate local scale; and

VVHEREAS, Section 418.004 (1) of the Texas Government Code defines disaster to be the “occurrence or imminent threat of widespread of severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from any natural or man-made cause, including fire, flood, earthquake, wind, storm, wave action, oil spill or other water contamination, volcanic activity, epidemic, air contamination, blight, drought, infestation, explosion, riot, hostile military or paramilitary action, other public calamity requiring emergency action, or energy emergency;” and

WHEREAS, a declaration of local disaster includes the ability to take measures to reduce the possibility of exposure to disease, control the risk and promote the health and safety of individuals in Lamar County, Texas; and

WHEREAS, the County Judge of Lamar County has determined, from statements and information provided by the Office of the Texas Governor, Lamar County Emergency Management personnel, the Lamar County and Paris-Lamar County Health District, health professionals and other emergency services agencies serving Lamar County

NOW THEREFORE, BE rr DECLARED AND ORDERED pursuant to the authority granted in the Texas Disaster Act of Texas Government Code Chapter 418, as follows:

That a local state of disaster is hereby declared for Lamar County, Texas pursuant to Section 418.108 (a) of the Texas Government Code; By this declaration, Lamar Countys Emergency Management Plan is activated and all other statutory powers vested in me and all officers of Lamar County to act in this local state of disaster are activated. This declaration shall also activate all recovery and rehabilitation aspects of applicable local and interjurisdictional emergency management plans and authorizes the furnishing of all aid and assistance as deemed necessary or desirable by those administering such plans; By this declaration, I declare all rules and regulations that may inhibit or prevent prompt response to this threat be suspended for the duration of this declaration and any extension thereof; Pursuant to the authority granted to the Lamar County Judge under the Texas Disaster Act of Texas Government Code Chapter 418, I shall exercise any and all necessary powers set out thereunder and I hereby authorize the use of all available resources of state government and political subdivisions to assist in Lamar Countys response to this disaster; Pursuant to the authority granted under the laws of the State of Texas, Lamar County may take all legal actions necessary to protect the health of persons in Lamar County, Texas; Pursuant to Section 418.108 (b) of the Texas Government Code, the state of local disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven (7) days from the date of this Declaration and Order unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court of Lamar County, Texas; Pursuant to Section 418.108 (c) of the Texas Government Code, this Declaration and Order shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the Lamar County Clerk. A violation of this Declaration and Order is punishable as a Class C misdemeanor by a fine not to exceed $500.00 or as authorized by Section 418.173 of the Texas Government Code and adopted in Lamar Countys Emergency Management Plan by a fine that does not exceed $1,000.00 and confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days, whichever is greater; In the event the conditions improve between date of adoption and the end of the effective date of this Declaration and Order, the County Judge shall re-evaluate this Declaration and Order at that time.

WHEREAS; on March 19, 2020, the County Judge issued this Declaration and Order for seven days; and Commissioners Court has extended this Order to expire on June 8, 2020.

NOW THEREFORE, BE rr ORDERED BY THE LAMAR COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS’ COURT, that this Declaration and Order shall continue until 11:59

p.m. on August 24, 2020.

SO, DECLARED AND ORDERED on June 8, 2020.

Ronnie Bass, Commissioner Pct. 3