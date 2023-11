Mt Pleasant Police Department joined Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a two-day pursuit of those seeking sexual acts with children online. They arrested multiple people for online solicitation of minors. The investigation will likely result in additional arrests. They arrested Jed Anthony Shadix, Jr., 46, of Como, Narcisco Belli-Villegas, 32, Fort Worth, and Jason Moore, 45, of Marshall.