Local TCU Student and Author Recognized by former First Lady Laura Bush – Book Awarded to School Libraries

NEW Edition of Gigi at the White House!

Awarded to School Libraries as part of

Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries Grant Awards

New Edition Includes Foreword from former First Lady Laura Bush

May 16, 2022 (Washington, D.C.) – A generous donor will give copies of the White House Historical Association’s children’s book, Gigi at the White House!, to the more than 1,900 elementary schools that have received grants from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries since its inception in 2002, the George W. Bush Institute announced on Sunday, May 15. The new edition of the Association’s children’s book features a foreword from former First Lady Laura Bush and is authored by Giovanna McBride.

Watch Mrs. Bush make the announcement

“We are pleased to work with Anita and Tim McBride and the Laura Bush Foundation to provide this children’s book to school libraries across the country as this allows us to continue the education initiatives so integral to our mission and provide our youngest generations a glimpse into life at the White House,” said Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association.

“Gigi at the White House! will give children a peek into one of our nation’s most important buildings and allow them to explore a new world, “ said Anne Wicks, the Ann Kimball Johnson Director of Education and Opportunity at the Bush Institute. “Thank you to the White House Historical Association and Gigi McBride for this donation to the Laura Bush Foundation and for encouraging children to read.”

“I am so grateful to Mrs. Bush for the many special and happy childhood memories I have of visiting the White House and am excited that all the elementary schools supported by the Laura Bush Foundation will receive a copy of my book. I hope every child who reads it is inspired to learn more about the White House and all the people who live and work there,” said Giovanna “Gigi” McBride.

Since its inception in 2002, The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries has awarded more than $19.5 million to more than 3,300 schools across the country. The grants are used to extend, update, and diversify the book and print collections of school libraries.

Grant applications for the 2022-2023 school year will open in late 2022. Visit laurabushfoundation.org to learn more.

More on Gigi at the White House!

Initially published in June 2021, and written by Giovanna “Gigi” McBride, the book tells the firsthand stories of Gigi’s exploration of the White House as a child, visiting her mother Anita McBride, who served as Chief of Staff to First Lady Laura Bush. With vivid illustrations from John Hutton, children get an exciting behind-the-scenes look at special occasions and everyday goings-on at the White House and the people who work there.

The new edition of Gigi at the White House! will be delivered to Laura Bush Foundation grant school recipients this fall.

Learn more about Gigi at the White House! from author Giovanna McBride in this episode of the Association’s monthly podcast, The 1600 Sessions.

Watch author Giovanna McBride discuss Gigi at the White House! on Fox5 Washington, DC.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion’s legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association’s mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.