Local TV Stations Changing Frequences

Over-the-air television channels are changing in Shreveport, LA​, and the FCC wants viewers in the area to know about what they need to do to ensure they are still getting all of the programming available to them.

Some local TV stations in cities across the U.S. will be changing their over-the-air broadcast frequencies between now and July 2020.

People who watch free over-the-air television with an antenna will need to rescan their TV set each time a station moves to continue receiving the local channel. It’s the same scan that you did to find your local channels when you set up your TV or converter box for the first time. Except in rare circumstances, no new equipment or services are required.

Subscribers to cable or satellite TV do not need to rescan. Service providers will do it for you.

Many over-the-air TV channels across the U.S. will be changing frequencies to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services. The actual channel number on your TV will not change. After the TV is rescanned, it will be the same as before.

A change in frequency impacts how a channel is received over the air on your TV. If you watch free over-the-air television with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV set each time a station moves to a new frequency to be sure your TV recognizes the new channel when you tune to that station.

Some local TV channels will be changing frequencies in phases through mid-2020. However, because TV channels are moving at different times, you may need to rescan your TV set more than once. Stay tuned to your local channels for information on when to rescan, as broadcasters will give viewers at least 30 days notice.

Refer to our interactive TV reception map to insert your address and see the frequency change timeframe for most local channels in your market.

https://www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps