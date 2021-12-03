Local Weekend Holiday Activities

The 32nd Annual Christmas in Fair Park is this weekend at .the Red River VAlley Fairgrounds in Paris. The event will run today from 4-8 p.m. and tomorrow from 9.-3 p.m. Its free to the public and features . gifts, crafts, art, food, and and Santa in the gingerbread house there.

Paris Harley Davidson will host a weekend bash tomorrow from 10 – 2 to collect toys for the local Toys for Tots organization. Santa will be there from 11 – 1. It’s a partnership with the Salvation Army, where the toys will be taken on December 6 to be sorted and readied for distribution on December 18. Toys For Tots also works with CASA and Child Protective Services. Another toy drop is scheduled for December 11 at Paris Suzuki.-Kawasaki.

A Christmas Parade will be held tomorrow in Detroit along Garner Street sponsored by Detroit United Group. Participants should gather at the elementary school at 530.. Everyone is invited, including classic cars, floats, horses and bikes. A community tree lighting will be held inside the walking trail. A stew and chili supper will be held by Detroit Volunteer Fire Department between 4-6 at the tabernacle.

The First Christian Church will provide an all you can eat pancake and sausage breakfast for all first responders . Coffee will be provided by Paris Coffee Company. All first responders will receive Christmas candy courtesy of Anderson Candy Company of Blossom.

The 19th Annual Tree of Angels ceremonial lighting will be held Sunday by People Against Violent Crime. It will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Farmers’ Market in Paris. The tree will be decorated with ornaments in a tribute to victims of violent crimes.

The City of Clarksville will hold its Christmas Parade Monday, with participants lining up at 4:30pm at Madison and Walnut streets. No Santa costumes are allowed and 4-wheelers are not permitted.

Paris High School’s fall production of “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” continues through SUnday. All performances will be held in Weger Auditorium at the Paris Junior High campus, and admission is $12 for students and $15 for adults. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.