Logo for Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation’s 19th Annual Gala Unveiled

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Gala has a new visual brand! The 2025 logo is the icon the community will see throughout the coming months as the Gala is advertised.

This logo was chosen to represent the theme, Serendipity by the Sea. The night will be based around a beach theme, and as always, the Gala is a formal evening. Guests will adopt the theme with their jewelry choices, colors of their evening attire, or hairstyle.

The logo is portrayed in the colors of sea glass with an iconic seashell taking center stage. One can almost hear the waves crash and then cascade onto the beach.

The 2025 Gala chairs Linda, Joe Bob, Julie, Brad, Teffany, and Corey Burgin have chosen a beach theme due to the joy the beach brings to them and so many others.

Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities will be available soon. Individual tickets will be made available in mid-October. Follow the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation on Facebook or Instagram for more news on the Foundation and the Gala.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. Proceeds of the Gala and all Foundation events are used to improve local healthcare for Hopkins County citizens.

For more information about the Gala contact Executive Director Kayla Price at 903-438-4799.

###

Photo: The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Gala 2025 logo has been revealed.