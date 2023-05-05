Lone Finalist For Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent

The Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees would like to announce that Dr. Deana Steeber has been selected as the lone finalist for the district’s next superintendent. Former superintendent, Mike Lamb, ended his time at SSISD on April 30, 2023.

Dr. Deana Steeber is coming from Argyle ISD, where she serves as the Assistant Superintendent. She has 27 years of experience in education. She has served as an Assistant Superintendent since 2017. Prior to joining Argyle ISD, she served as a principal for 11 years at the high school, middle school, and elementary campus levels. Dr. Steeber grew up in Oklahoma where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Soon after, she completed a Master of Education. Dr. Steeber completed a Doctorate in School Administration at Texas A&M University – Commerce.

Dr. Steeber has been involved in the master planning process for a fast growth school district, resulting in the passage of bonds and expanding learning opportunities for students. She is committed to effective team building, curriculum and program development through transparency and open, honest communication. She believes in being pro-active and reaching out to the community, involving them in the learning process, which contributes to the long-term success of the district. Encouraging students to be problem solvers and analytical thinkers who are adaptable gives them the ability to excel and compete at their greatest capacity.

Dr. Steeber has been married to her husband, Dr. Robert Steeber for twenty-six years. Dr. Robert Steeber is a retired superintendent in the state of Texas. They have two children, Hanna and Joseph. Hanna currently serves as a teacher and is a graduate of Texas Tech University. Joseph is in his senior year at the University of Texas at Arlington where he is a pitcher for the baseball team. He is pursuing a degree in Business Finance.

The school board was very pleased with the number of applicants that applied for the position, which totaled 48. The board studied each resume folder and narrowed candidates down to seven for the interview portion of their search. Sulphur Springs ISD Board President Craig Roberts said that all seven candidates were outstanding, but after the interviews were complete, they all agreed that Dr. Deana Steeber was the right fit for the district. Roberts continued, “The trustees are excited to welcome Dr. Steeber to our district. As an educational leader, she will guide our district’s vision to be a home for excellence in public education. Her proven track record brings experience and excitement which will lead to opportunities for our staff, students, and community. It is truly a Great Day to be a Wildcat! Let’s be the first to welcome Dr. Steeber.”