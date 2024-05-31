Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Lone Oak Man Killed While Working

Scott Balentine, 34, a North Texas lineman, was killed while working to restore power to customers after Tuesday morning’s storms. The electrocution was Tuesday afternoon while Balentine was working for the Farmers Electric Cooperative in Rains County. Balentine leaves behind a wife and 12-year-old daughter, according to the New Hope Baptist Church in Lone Oak. Tuesday morning’s storms left more than 640,000 people without power.

