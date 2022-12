Lone Star Ag Credit and Ag New Mexico Farm Credit have signed a letter of intent to merge the two associations, each board moving forward to evaluate the merger’s benefits to the memberships of each association. Headquartered in Fort Worth, the new organization will have 20 offices in the two states. In addition, there will be 16 offices for the new association in Texas, including Paris, Mt. Pleasant, and New Boston in Texas, and four offices in New Mexico.