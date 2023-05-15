Lone Star Boil Water Notice

Due to a loss in water pressure on May 14, 2023, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Lone Star (PWS 1720005) public water system to notify all customers to boil their water before consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes in water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled before use for drinking water or human consumption. You must bring it to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes.

Instead of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from a suitable source for drinking water or human consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers that it is safe for drinking water or human consumption.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will tell customers to rescind the boil water notice like this.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may have yet to receive this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice publicly or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have any questions, contact Gatlin Moore at (903)656-2311.