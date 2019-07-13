Saputo Job Fair 2019
Lone Star – Boil Water Rescind Notice

4 hours ago

Boil Water Rescind Notice

On Thursday (Jul 11), the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system City of Lone Star, PWS ID 1720005 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of July 12, 2019.

If you have questions, contact Shane Townson at 903-656-2311.

If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

