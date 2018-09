Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild of Sulphur Springs is having their 19th annual quilt, over 125 quilts in judged show, special feature “The Supper” quilt made by Dr. Don Locke, door prizes, raffle quilt, guild store, vendors,, and children’s activities. The event will be held at the First Baptist Church R.O.C., 115 Putman Street, Sulphur Springs Friday, September 14, 9AM-5PM Saturday, September 15, 9AM-3PM. $5, children under 12 are free.