Longtime Federal Prosecutor Named Acting U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Texas

President Donald J. Trump has named Jay R. Combs as Acting United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Texas (EDTX).

“I am thankful to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for this opportunity and humbled by the honor of leading the Eastern District of Texas,” said Combs. “This opportunity to serve the American people is both a tremendous responsibility and a great privilege. This office plays a critical role in ensuring the American people are kept safe. I look forward to advancing the administration’s core priorities of immigration enforcement; combatting human trafficking and smuggling; attacking transnational organized crime, cartels, and gangs; and protecting the federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to protect us all. I look forward to working alongside our great prosecutors, staff and brave law enforcement partners.”

Combs is a longtime federal prosecutor who previously served as the branch chief of the largest and most active office in the Eastern District of Texas. He joined the Department of Justice in 2006 as an Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) on the U.S. – Mexico border. As an AUSA, Combs prosecuted organized crime, immigration, narcotics and human trafficking cases, as well as fraud, public corruption and white collar matters. Combs has received several nationwide awards during his time in the Department of Justice, recognizing his contributions in the fight against international drug cartels.

As Acting U.S. Attorney, Combs is the chief law enforcement officer for one of the busiest districts in the United States. The EDTX typically prosecutes and extradites more foreign drug cartel leaders than most other U.S. Attorney’s Office’s nationwide. The district represents 43 counties and over 3.5 million people. This district currently comprises six U.S. District Court divisions with federal district courts in Beaumont, Sherman, Plano, Tyler, Lufkin, and Marshall.

Before joining the Department, Combs served in the United States Army as a Judge Advocate General for six years. He is a twenty-year veteran of the Army with several stints of active duty service as well as service in the reserve component. He served in a number of roles in the Army including as the Executive Officer of an Air Defense Artillery Battery. He is the graduate of numerous military schools including the Military Police Officer Basic Course. Combs served two combat tours. He served in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm (1990-91). Combs also served in Afghanistan in 2008-2009, earning the Bronze Star medal.

Combs has lived in Texas for over twenty years but originally hails from Springerville, Arizona. He received his bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University and his law degree from the University of New Mexico. He has been married to his wife, Melissa, for 30 years and they have seven children.

For more information about the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, please visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-edtx.