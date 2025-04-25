Longview Physician Found Dead

About 3 weeks after pleading guilty to Sexual Assault of a Child, a Longview physician was found dead at his home. Deputies responded to the home in North Longview and found the body of Dr. Matt Elza Hipke. A JP ordered an autopsy, but no foul play is suspected. A sentencing hearing for Dr. Hipke was set for today. The allegations against Hipke were made by two boys under the age of 17.
