Looking For Something To Do? Opportunities Abound!

By Johanna Hicks

A local news agency has stopped asking if Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has anything going on and now asks, “What’s coming up next?” They know we always have an opportunity for involvement – seminars, workshops, community events, etc. So, I wanted to provide a list of upcoming events for youth and adults. Please note that our staff will be taking turns staffing the office during July due to vacations, State conferences, and training.

July 11-13: Hopkins County has six youth participating in Multi-County 4-H Camp in Lone Star, TX. Our staff serves on the planning committee. This camp provides opportunities to learn, lead, listen and have lots of fun!

August 1: County 4-H Council will meet at 6:00 pm to finalize plans for the 2022 4-H Achievement Banquet. We invite all 4-H members to attend the meeting, but we will need a head count for dinner arrangements.

August 8-10: Youth Basic Sewing Workshop, Hopkins County Extension Office, 10:00 to 2:00. Times may vary. The workshop is complete, but we have started a waiting list in case someone drops out.

August 13: Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop, Extension Office, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. No charge. Engaged couples will receive a certificate to save $60 upon applying for a marriage license at their county clerk’s office. Must call 903-885-3443 to sign up.

Mid-August: 4-H Enrollment will be open statewide. Contact your local Extension office for information on enrolling in the 4-H program. Hopkins County residents may call 903-885-3443.

August 20: Hopkins County 4-H Achievement Banquet, League Street Church of Christ, 6:00 pm. 4-H members, parents, leaders, and guests must contact the Extension office for ticket information. Meal and recognition of our outstanding 4-H members will take place.

On-going: Hopkins County Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show applications are now accepted. The event dates are October 21 and 22, at the Sulphur Springs High School cafeteria and north entrance. This show is for hand-crafted items for exhibitors to sell and applications and guidelines are available at the Hopkins County Extension Office, 1200 -B W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. This show is open to anyone.

On-going: the 2022 Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest will take place on October 21 and 22 at the Sulphur Springs High School Conference Center. Check-in of items is October 20 ad 21. Contact the Extension Office for categories and age divisions. Because of space limitations, this contest is for Hopkins County residents only.

September: “Cooking Well with Diabetes” 4-session series – watch for more details!

September 17: “Beef 101” youth cooking session, Hopkins County Extension Office, 10:00 am. Please get in touch with our office to sign up.

In other news, Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteers remain active as they assist with various functions and take the lead in specific projects. Through May, they have contributed 624.25 hours! You will see several of them in the tasks listed above. We are also kicking off the 2022/2023 Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador program. Hopkins County has two new youth, along with the returning young person, and they will also be assisting with various projects throughout the year. Volunteers are the backbone of effective programming in Hopkins County, and we appreciate all they do! Recently I was invited to a birthday celebration for our longest-term Wellness Volunteer, Nell Shipp. She is 90 years young and still participates, although in a limited capacity. Congratulations to Ms. Nell on her accomplishments in volunteerism and life!

Nell Shipp, a long-time Master Wellness Volunteer for the Hopkins County Extension Service, recently celebrated her 90th birthday. Volunteers come of all ages! Closing Thought

Without discipline, there is chaos in homes, schools, and communities. So support your teachers and law enforcement, and remember to pray!

Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Family & Community Health Agent

Hopkins County

P.O. Box 518

1200-B W. Houston

Sulphur Springs, TX 75483

903-885-3443