Loop 286 Virtual Meeting

Virtual Public Meeting for Loop 286 Improvements Set on July 16

PARIS – The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting at 5:00 pm July 16, gathering public input on proposed improvements for Loop 286 around Paris in Lamar County.

A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will cover several improvements proposed for Loop 286 designed to reduce crashes by nearly 50 percent and address other roadway concerns. After the online exhibition, residents can provide comments and input to help TxDOT improve this vital roadway.

The pre-recorded presentation will explain the proposed improvements and includes maps of the project location and design. An interactive online survey will be available for the public to provide comments and feedback. The presentation will remain available online through the comment period deadline of July 31, TxDOT officials said.

To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to www.Loop286.com.

Comments can also be written and mailed to Duane Good P.E., TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. You may also send comments via email to Duane.Good@txdot.gov.

Individual communication or accommodation needs for the virtual meeting, such as the need for an interpreter, can be arranged by contacting the district office at (903) 737-9300 by July 13, 2020.

TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains, and Red River counties.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.