A new report shows that Gulf Coast states, including Texas, are sitting on more oil and gas than anybody thought. The U.S Geological Survey says it’s tucked inside rocks that are ten-thousand feet beneath the surface. Bruce Bullock at SMU’s Maguire Energy Institute says that’s not a problem. He said it requires a specific type of fracking to get it out. The report looks at a strip of land that runs from the Texas border with Mexico, across East Texas and all the way down to Florida.