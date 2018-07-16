Lots Of Stage “Mishaps” In Today’s Nashville Insider

The Kansas City Star claims Kenny Chesney was performing in Kansas City on Saturday when he injured his leg. The paper claims he tweaked his knee or ankle, but kept performing even though he was doubled over in pain at times.

Darius Rucker was playing golf in Franklin, Tennessee on Friday when he scored a hole in one on the 11th hole. Darius has been golfing since he was 14 years old.

Hollywoodlife.com claims Blake Shelton was recently performing in Pendleton, Oregon, when he tumbled on stage. He tweeted; “Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have a video of me falling on stage last night! Please! I have to see it! Post that sh*t! And yes I had been drinking. A lot.”

Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay tells People Magazine that his partner Shay Mooney has one big demand on tour. “If there are not Red Bulls when he wakes up, that’s his first order of business or the day’s not going to happen for him.”

Morgan Evans tells CMT that he fell in love with Nashville the moment he landed there from Australia “It was magical. I got off the plane, I was on my own, I put my bags in my hotel. When you travel from Australia, you get to Nashville pretty late at night. It was 10:30 or 11:00 at night, I didn’t shower, I just walked down to Broadway and was like, ‘Oh wow. This is the best place in the world.’

People magazine claims Taylor Swift was recently performing in Philadelphia when she got stuck in a basket that was supposed to carry her across the stadium. She told fans; “I’m pretty sure I’m stuck up here. It’s a nice view, though. What you just saw was me going straight up and down in this sparkly basket. It’s supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium. I have another flying thing across there, that works apparently. Or Wait. So there are people talking in my ear. This is so boring for you, I’m sorry.”

Keith Urban tells People Magazine that his father was a big influence in his life.“My father was a drummer when I was growing up and I played the drums as well. I’ve been wanting to make mention of that and incorporate a moment in the show where I talk about my dad but I’ve realized just how much of a huge influence he’s been on me in my life and music, and I’ve never talked about that.”