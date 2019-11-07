Loughlin’s Daughters May Testify Against Her In Today’s Hollywood Update

Whitney Houston’s alleged lover, Robyn Crawford, has written a new book in which she claims Eddie Murphy tried to prevent Whitney from marrying Bobby Brown. The Irish Mirror has published a passage that reads: “She was more interested in Eddie Murphy, but he was elusive. One day when Eddie was supposed to come for dinner, I caught a glimpse of Whitney. She was wearing a black dress and low-heeled slingbacks. For a moment, I thought ‘Boy, I wish she was doing that for me.’ Murphy never showed up that night, leaving Whitney devastated by the rejection. That day Eddie Murphy called to say she was making a mistake, but she pressed ahead.”

Life & Style Weekly Magazine says Keanu Reeves has fallen for Alexandra Grant because she has gotten him to open up. A source tells the magazine, ”She’s one of the few people who’s managed to get Keanu to open up about his emotions and past. He was in such a dark place for so long, but Alexandra’s positive outlook and support have played a huge part in helping him turn his life around. Some say she’s not only stolen his heart but she’s also saved him. She is kind, warm and spiritual. And she is a great communicator.”

TMZ says Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres are suing several companies for illegally using their names and likenesses to sell beauty creams and anti-aging products. The companies lifted pictures of the stars from Ellen’s TV show. Ellen and Sandra haven’t endorsed any of the company’s serums

US Weekly Magazine says Lori Loughlin’s daughters may have to testify against her in their college admissions scandal trial. A source tells the magazine, “Olivia Jade is worried that she won’t be able to build a brand after what her parents have done. That’s devastating for Lori. Things aren’t fully healed between them.”

A source tells In Touch Weekly Magazine, "The thought of her daughters being called to testify against her has her freaking out. Lori is at her wit's end. She's stressed out about her future, she's full of regret and the thought of spending years behind bars is all she can think about. She's finding it hard to go on, to breathe even, she's about to lose it. Her friends say she's finally ready to throw in the towel and cop a plea deal. She doesn't understand why they decided to fight this. Unfortunately, [her husband] Mossimo still wants to hold out and that's causing all types of problems for her."

Hollywoodlife.com claims John Stamos allegedly liked a tweet that read, “Aunt Becky’s going to jail but @johnstamos is BACK and crushing it on #LittleMermaidLive.’

Hollywoodlife.com claims Felicity Huffman is enjoying her community service at a Los Angeles teen center. A source tells the website, “Felicity is actually really enjoying her community service and it’s one she’s worked with several times in the past. She has always been philanthropic and has supported dozens of charities throughout the years so she is really looking at this as a positive experience.”

The Daily Mail claims Hugh Grant ripped a London grocery store yesterday for playing holiday music and dressing staffers in Santa hats.

He tweeted, ‘Christmas hats and music off please @Pret. Try again in four weeks. It doesn’t make us merry or spend more. It makes us GNASH.’

The grocery store responded, ‘We were hoping to see your famous dances moves, Hugh’

The Austin American-Statesman Newspaper says the Hotel Van Zandt, in Austin, Texas, has created six “Friends”- themed cocktails in honor of the TV show and it’s Thanksgiving episodes.

The drinks include-

Phoebe’s Princess Consuela Bananahammock .. it contains Jagermeister, Giffard Banana, pineapple, coconut and lime

Monica’s Seven .. it contains Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila, Cointreau and lime

Rachel’s Traditional English Trifle … it contains cranberry-infused Botanist Gin, mascarpone, honeysuckle liqueur, and lemon

Ross’ We Were on a Break … it contains Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, lemon, simple syrup, and red wine float

Chandler’s Ms. Chanandler Bong … it contains Wild Turkey 101 Rye, cardamaro, housemade ginger-citrus bitters

Joey’s Dr. Drink Ramoray … it contains Treaty Oak Red Handed Bourbon, Meletti, Dr. Pepper

Vulture magazine says Oprah recently asked Lady Gaga what she sees when she looks at her Academy Award for the movie ”A Star is Born.” Gaga said, “When I won the Oscar for ‘Shallow,’ I looked at it, and a reporter asked me, ‘When you look at that Oscar, what do you see?’ And I said, ‘I see a lot of pain.’ And I wasn’t lying at that moment. Neuropathic pain trauma response is a weekly part of my life,” she explains. “I’m on medication; I have several doctors. This is how I survive. But you know what, Oprah? I kept going, and that kid out there or even that adult out there who’s been through so much, I want them to know that they can keep going, and they can survive, and they can win their Oscar.”

The NY Daily News says Oprah Winfrey was recently interviewing Lady Gaga for Elle Magazine when she told Gaga about a conversation she had about her and Bradley Cooper filming of ”A Star is Born.” “I was sitting in Bradley’s kitchen the other day. … We were talking about all the rumors about you guys last year. He said if they had been true … his Catholic guilt would have never let him be able to look you in the eye at that piano.”

The Hollywood Reporter says 1950s movie heartthrob James Dean is going to star in a new film called “Finding Jack.” Producers are recreating his image with CGI and holograms. The movie is about the abandonment of 10,000 military dogs at the end of the Vietnam War.