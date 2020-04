The Louisiana Department of Health now reports that there are at least 13,010 confirmed cases of COVID 19 in the state. At last count, there were at least 477 deaths reported.

Cases Reported* 13,010 Deaths Reported 477 Reported COVID-19 Patients in Hospitals 1,803 *561 of those on ventilators Tests Completed by State Lab 4,368 Commercial Tests Completed and Reported to State** 55,957 Parishes with Reported Cases 61 of 64