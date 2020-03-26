Louisiana Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 65

The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.



Case count

As of noon on March 25, the Department reported 407 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,795.

Hospitalization

Yesterday, 271 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 94 patients required ventilation.

Currently, 491 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 163 patients require ventilation.

Nursing homes

The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state. A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected. With the involvement of hospitals and multiple providers and the growth in cases of nursing home residents, the Department of Health will no longer be reporting where positive cases have been identified. The Department continues to work with nursing homes to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.