Love Beyond the School Year at The Salvation Army in Paris

Salvation Army Offers Local Children Summer Programs and a Week Away at Camp

Paris, Texas (June 10, 2024) – The school year may have ended, but summer programs are just getting started at The Salvation Army. Staff are excited to announce a range of exciting and fun activities for children at The Salvation Army of Paris. Children will also have the opportunity to spend a week at Camp Hoblitzelle, just outside of Dallas.

Summer can be a challenging time for families, particularly for working parents seeking activities for their children during the long break from school. The Salvation Army is excited to offer opportunities to engage young people during the day and ease the stress and pressure on parents worried about the whereabouts and safety of their children. This summer, The Salvation Army will offer a diverse range of activities including arts and crafts, life skills, outdoor play, character development, field trips and much more.

“We’re excited to welcome children from our community to The Salvation Army as we Love Beyond the School Year and begin our summer activities. We have some fun things planned and look forward to a great time with our kids,” said Major Jennifer Chisholm with The Salvation Army of Paris. “The Salvation Army is here all year round to support individuals and families, and summer is no different. We hope you’ll consider having your children join us.”

Camp Hoblitzelle is The Salvation Army’s camp property located just outside of Dallas in Midlothian, Texas. Each summer more than 1,500 children from across the state, aged 7-17, visit Camp Hoblitzelle for a week full of adventure and fun. Each week-long overnight camp promises thrilling activities such as swimming, horseback riding, ropes courses, ziplining, spiritual development, music and arts, crafts and more. Children learn to make new friends and experience all that Camp Hoblitzelle has to offer, under the watchful eye of trained summer and permanent staff.

“We are so excited to welcome kids to Camp Hoblitzelle this summer for our summer camp programs,” said Major Chisholm. “At camp, kids can enjoy a fun and safe environment where they can learn independence, teamwork and build new friendships. They can also look forward to campfires, inspiring chapel services, swimming, outdoor adventures and organized recreational activities, all while enjoying God’s creation and learning about His presence in their lives!”

There are still openings available for both the local summer programs and camps, ensuring that no child is left behind. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact Major Jennifer Chisholm at 210-310-6766 to register for activities. Scholarships and other funding assistance may be available to ensure that every child can participate.

“The Salvation Army warmly welcomes children and teenagers to join our summer programs and camps, providing them with a chance to have fun, make new friends and create lasting memories. These programs not only offer a safe and enjoyable environment but also foster personal growth and development,” said Major Chisholm. “We also need volunteers to help with ongoing summer activities at The Salvation Army. If you’re interested in getting involved, please reach out.”

For more information about The Salvation Army’s summer programs and camps, to volunteer or make a donation to support, please visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org/paris/ or call 903-874-7548.