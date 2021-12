Charles Nash | Cass Sullivan

The Sulphur Springs Police Department has arrested the two suspects for robbing the Love’s Truck Stop and stealing 35 cartons of cigarettes.

Authorities say, Charles Nash, 18, used a gun, and Cass Sullivan, 22, was the get-away-driver. As the investigation continues, police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jason Reneau at 903-885-7602 or call Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.