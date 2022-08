The non-profit “ PetVet Relief “ will be in Paris at 110 Collegiate on Sunday between 9am and 3pm offering low cost vaccinations and spay neuter services. They will also offer heartworm tests, heartworm prevention, microchips, flea/tick products, FeLV/FIV tests, tick disease tests, de-wormer, fecal exams and nail trims. For information call 754-444-8387.