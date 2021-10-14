Lowe’s filling 40-plus jobs at Oct. 20 walk-in hiring event in Mt. Vernon

As it rounds out its teams to better serve customers this fall and winter, Lowe’s is getting set to hire more than 40 new full-time associates Oct. 20 at its regional distribution center in Mt. Vernon. The walk-in hiring event will give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer.

Day, night and weekend shifts are available, and Lowe’s offers competitive pay, performance bonuses and a wide variety of benefits. No reservations or resumes are required for Wednesday’s hiring event. Job seekers can learn more about available roles by visiting jobs.lowes.com/hiring event. Additional details are below.

LOWE’S HIRING DAY DETAILS

WHAT:

in Mt. Vernon to fill more than 40 jobs, making it easy for anyone to start a career with Lowe’s. Lowe’s is hiring full-time operations team members for overnights DA Shift – Sunday 625pm-525am, Mon & Tues 425pm-525am AND overnights DO Shift. The event is part of Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day. Lowe’s is hiring more than 1,200 supply chain associates across 19 distribution facilities nationwide. Lowe’s hired more than 90,000 store and distribution center associates into permanent roles last year. Candidates (18+) will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.

Lowe’s provides competitive pay and offers performance bonuses, regular pay increases, as well as pay incentives for select shifts.

Career advancement opportunities are available at all levels including Track to the Trades, a first-of-its-kind national program enabling Lowe’s associates to launch a career in HVAC and appliance repair, construction, electrical and plumbing, with 100% of tuition paid by Lowe’s.

WHERE/WHEN: