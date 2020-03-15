LSC Cancels Spring Competition

Lone Star Conference cancels all competition for remaining spring sports.

RICHARDSON – The Lone Star Conference announced today the cancelation of all competition for the remainder of the spring season.

The LSC Council of Presidents decided with the health, safety, and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, athletic staff, and fans as the top priority.

The announcement aligns with the recent NCAA decision to cancel all spring championship events due to the evolving COVID-19 public health threat.

For more information on the NCAA decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Spring 2020 semester, please click HERE.