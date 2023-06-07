ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Lt. Governor Patrick Challenges Governor Abbott To Debate

Governor Greg Abbott

Lt Gov Dan Patrick

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has challenged Gov. Greg Abbott to a debate over property tax legislation. The House version of property tax relief calls for a five percent cap on appraisal increases. The Senate version calls for an increase to $100,000 in the residential Homestead Exemption. Abbott is supporting the House version. Patrick said the House version favors cutting taxes for businesses and does very little to address tax reductions for homeowners. He said he would not reconsider the Senate’s property tax plan.

