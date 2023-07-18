Lt. Governor Patrick Issues Gag Order For Paxton Trial

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will preside over the upcoming trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton. Patrick issued a wide-ranging gag order on all those involved. The order, among other things, prohibits statements concerning the expected testimony or character, reputation, or credibility of witnesses, parties, or attorneys involved in the trial and any opinion as to whether the articles of impeachment should be dismissed or sustained.
