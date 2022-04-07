Lt. Governor Patrick Proposing “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Texas is looking to follow Florida’s lead and enact its so-called Don’t Say Gay law version. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick promises to prioritize it, but that’s not sitting well with teacher’s unions. Zeph Capo with the American Federation of Teachers in Texas says it’s fear-mongering to claim that teachers talk to elementary school kids about sex. The bigger worry, he says, is that people will target teachers who are in same-sex relationships for putting a picture of their spouse on their desk. If Texas tries to pass a Don’t Say Gay law, the union promises a lawsuit.