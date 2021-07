The Alamo facade by Tom Reel 11/17/98 (98-3846)

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants a discussion of the book “Forget the Alamo” to be held at the University of Texas, and he wants historians there to challenge the facts. Don Frasier, who heads the Texas Center at Schreiner University, says the authors need to be called out. The book suggests that the battle of the Alamo stemmed from Mexico’s efforts to abolish slavery.