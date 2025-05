An East Texas man has pleaded guilty to stealing over $9 million through multiple schemes from over 100 victims. Forty-nine-year-old Matthew Jess Thrash of Lufkin’s methods of stealing included: sports related investment schemes, a Las Vegas cannabis store scheme, loans from victims and falsely obtaining money through COVID-19 relief loans that he was not entitled to. Thrash used the money to gamble, pay personal expenses, and to repay other victims in an attempt to avoid detection.