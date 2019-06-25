Luka Doncic Wins NBA ROY Plus Rangers Seek All Star Votes in Today’s Sports Update

A pair of Megan Rapinoe penalty kicks handed the United States a 2-1 win against a tough Spain side on Monday, booking a spot in the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup. The U.S. and Spain traded goals inside of the first 10 minutes, with Rapinoe converting an early penalty before Jennifer Hermoso capitalized on sloppy play out of the back from the Americans and curled a shot past Alyssa Naeher. The win sets up a quarterfinal date for the U.S. with host France — which needed extra time to beat Brazil 2-1 on Sunday — in Paris on Friday.

NBA awards were handed out last night and Mavs rookie Luka Doncic won the rookie of the year award, beating Trae Young. Doncic received 98 out of 100 first place votes.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo won the NBA’s most valuable player award. Other awards included Pascal Siakam winning the most improved player award. Rudy Gobert was named the defensive player of the year for the second straight season.

The Texas Rangers Begin a series in Detroit tonight on 1490 am and 96.3 fm KPLT. Pregame at 5:30. First pitch at 6:10

Italy will host the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, taking the Winter Games to the Alpine country for the second time in 20 years. International Olympic Committee members voted for the long-favored Milan-Cortina bid over a bid from Stockholm-Are, Sweden, that also included a bobsled track in Latvia.

Jimmy Kerr homered for the 3rd time in the College World Series, and Michigan beat Vanderbilt 7-4 in game one of the best of 3 finals on Monday. Game 2 is tonight at 6pm.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has been banned from the team’s training facility amid a child abuse investigation, is scheduled to meet with NFL officials in Kansas City on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Children and Families has been investigating possible child abuse, battery or neglect after officers in Overland Park, Kansas, were called to Hill’s home twice in March when Hill’s 3-year-old son broke his arm.

Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury is continuing his professional basketball career — in a different fashion — by becoming the head coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he retired from playing last year. Monday’s announcement came after weeks of speculation among Chinese basketball insiders that the 42-year-old New Yorker was set to take a head coach position with Beijing

The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Evan Turner to the Atlanta Hawks for Kent Bazemore. Turner, a former No. 2 overall pick of the Philadelphia 76ers, spent the past three seasons with the Blazers. Bazemore has been with Atlanta for the past five seasons, making him the longest-tenured current Hawk before the trade.